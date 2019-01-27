A Second World War rescue boat is set to create waves in Hartlepool

Hartlepool's newest visitor made quite a stir as she arrived in town on the back of a lorry

The National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool welcomed the arrival of Rescue Motor Launch (RML) 497 as part of a £1.1million investment programme.

While the official welcome for the boat is set for tomorrow, eagle-eyed reader Carl Gorse from Owton Manor captured her arrival from Southampton yesterday.

The 39-year-old, who has a big interest in transport history, said: "We knew yesterday that the boat was getting brought in by road.

"The temperature wasn't so good but the sun was out."

The boat is due to be restored in town before going on permanent display to tell her colourful history.

During the war, the 112ft wooden boat was used in submarine hunting, anti-aircraft protection, and rescuing downed airmen

Her move is part of plans by the National Museum of the Royal Navy to improve its offer in Hartlepool following its takeover of the key tourist attraction.



