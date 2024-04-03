The A19 has been closed between the A689 Wolviston and the A179 due to an ongoing police incident.

The road was closed in both directions between the A689 at Wolviston and the A179 Hart bypass for around three hours on Wednesday.

It caused long delays but the road reopened at around 7pm after the suspect device was blown up in a controlled explosion nearby.

Cleveland Police stated: “The A19, which was closed around the Hartlepool area while EOD colleagues dealt with an explosive device, has re-opened. The device was disposed of in a controlled explosion on nearby farmland.

“Thanks to all motorists and other emergency services/partners for your support.”