The A19 has been closed between the A689 Wolviston and the A179 due to an ongoing police incident.

The A19 is currently closed in both directions between the A689 Wolviston and the A179 due to a “suspected explosive device being taken to a garage.”

It has been reported that the item was found at the Ron Perry service station.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “The A19 is currently closed in both directions between the A689 Wolviston and the A179.

“This is due to a suspected explosive device being taken to a garage and waiting to be examined by EOD.

"Please find alternative routes and thank you for your patience.”