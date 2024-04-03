A19 Northbound partially closed due to ‘suspected explosive device’

Large delays are expected as a major road leading into Hartlepool has been closed due to a suspicious item being found at a nearby garage.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 16:20 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2024, 16:51 BST
The A19 is currently closed in both directions between the A689 Wolviston and the A179 due to a “suspected explosive device being taken to a garage.”

It has been reported that the item was found at the Ron Perry service station.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “The A19 is currently closed in both directions between the A689 Wolviston and the A179.

“This is due to a suspected explosive device being taken to a garage and waiting to be examined by EOD.

"Please find alternative routes and thank you for your patience.”

The Hartlepool Mail is going to release more information as it is known.

