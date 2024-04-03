A19 Northbound partially closed due to ‘suspected explosive device’
The A19 is currently closed in both directions between the A689 Wolviston and the A179 due to a “suspected explosive device being taken to a garage.”
It has been reported that the item was found at the Ron Perry service station.
Cleveland Police said in a statement: “The A19 is currently closed in both directions between the A689 Wolviston and the A179.
“This is due to a suspected explosive device being taken to a garage and waiting to be examined by EOD.
"Please find alternative routes and thank you for your patience.”
The Hartlepool Mail is going to release more information as it is known.