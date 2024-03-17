Address on Hartlepool estate taped off by Cleveland Police
Police have cordoned off houses on an estate in Hartlepool.
Homes on Eaglesfield Road, near the former Hourglass pub, have been taped off on Sunday morning (March 17).
Two police cars and a scenes of crime van remain on the scene on Sunday afternoon.
Details of the incident are not yet known. Officers on the scene were not able to comment.
The Mail has contacted Cleveland Police and we will bring you more information as we get it.