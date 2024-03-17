Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Homes on Eaglesfield Road, near the former Hourglass pub, have been taped off on Sunday morning (March 17).

Two police cars and a scenes of crime van remain on the scene on Sunday afternoon.

Details of the incident are not yet known. Officers on the scene were not able to comment.