Adorable dogs found new homes thanks to a unique adoption day event

Three adorable dogs have been given a loving home thanks to the success of a ‘doggie adoption day’.

The Doggie Diner in Middle Street, Blackhall, held the unique event after teaming up with charity Stray Aid in a bid to find the gorgeous pooches forever homes.

Staffy Jay has found a forever home.

Seven-year-old black Labrador Anna and six-year-old Shih Tzu Didi spent the day at the cafe meeting customers and just ten days later the pair had found a permanent home.

Doggie Diner director Adrienne Dickson, said she was thrilled with the success of the day which even led to another dog, a Staffy called Jay, being adopted from Stray Aid.

Adrienne said: “We are over the moon.

“Anna and Didi were so well behaved on the day and just over a week later they had been adopted, so we are chuffed.

Franchise director Adrienne Dickson with Didi who has found a new home thanks to the event.

“Both Didi and Anna were adopted by people who weren’t there on the day, but their new owners must have seen them advertised on our Facebook page or in the paper.

“Jay was adopted by a Doggie Diner Blackhall customer who had come in looking for a Staffy and then arranged to meet Jay.

“The feedback we have received from customers has been great and people are saying that it is great that something so simple can make such a big difference.”

The business, which has branches in Fulwell in Sunderland and Newton Hall in Durham, has worked to support Stay Aid since it launched.

Lee Henderson of Stray Aid and labrador Anna who has found a new home.

Now the adoption day, led by cafe franchisee Sue Nelson, has been hailed success there are plans to repeat it at the other cafes.

Adrienne added: “We have now got adoption day events booked in for our Doggie Diners in Durham and Sunderland.

“We are now looking to see if the necessary paper work and ID checks for new owners can be carried out at the diner on the same day as the events.”

The next Doggie Diner adoption day events will be held at the Durham branch on Saturday, May 26, from 11am to 2pm and in Sunderland on Thursday, July 26.