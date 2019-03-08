Air ambulance alert as four people are hurt in three-vehicle crash

Four people have suffered injuries after a three-vehicle rush hour crash.

The emergency services were called to the junction of Salter's Lane and Wynyard Road in Trimdon Village at 8.50am today.

The North East Ambulance Service has said there are four casualties, with two double crewed ambulances and a rapid response vehicle sent to the scene.

It has taken two patients by road to the University Hospital of North Tees.

The Great North Air Ambulance has also sent one of its helicopters to the scene.

Durham Constabulary said it was called to the scene at 8.55am to report of a collision involving a Vauxhall Vivaro van, a Peugoet car and a Ford Fiesta.

One of the vehicles is reported to be overturned and one person was trapped, with the road blocked by the incident.

It is believed two others sustained minor injuries.