Air ambulance called after young girl knocked down in Hartlepool

Emergency services are on the scene where a young girl has been knocked down in Hartlepool.

The accident happened in the Catcote Road area near Rossmere Primary School and the girl's leg was trapped under a bus wheel.

Emergency crews on the scene in Catcote Road.

After being freed by firefighters, the paramedics gave treatment on the scene before the air ambulance few the teenager to hospital. Her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

A spokesman for Hartlepool Fire Station said the girl was conscious and in a lot of pain.

He said: "The paramedics dealt with her brilliantly, to be honest."

The road is currently closed to traffic and firefighters are clearing the scene.

Police say the road will be closed for some time.

A spokesman for Cleveland Police, said: "Police are attending a serious road traffic collision in Catcote Road, Hartlepool. Please be advised the road will be closed for some time and motorists are advised to use alternative routes."

The air ambulance leaving the scene of the accident in Hartlepool.

Buses on the scene where the incident happened.