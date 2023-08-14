The Great North Air Ambulance Service was called to Blackhall Colliery yesterday

The helicopter landed at Blackhall Colliery on Sunday, August 13, with medics giving her treatment before she was taken by road to Stockton’s University Hospital of North Tees.

A Great North Air Ambulance Service spokesperson stated: "Our team was activated at 5.44pm to a report of a fall at Blackhall Colliery.

“We arrived on the scene at 5.55pm. We had a paramedic and doctor who assessed and treated a patient.

"We then returned to base and the North East Ambulance Service took the patient to hospital."

A North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) spokesperson added: "We were called to reports of a female injured near the cliff at Blackhall Colliery shortly after 4pm on 13 August.

"We dispatched one ambulance crew and requested support from Great North Air Ambulance Service.