Aldi ready to welcome shoppers to revamped supermarket

A supermarket is counting down the hours as it prepares to reopen to doors to customers after it was given a fresh new look.

Aldi will reveal the revamped shop in Moreland Avenue, Billingham store when it relaunches the business tomorrow at 8am.

The company says the layout will help people find the goods they are looking for easily, as well as give them an opportunity to brows.

The company says the changes to the 990sqm store will offer a more customer-focused layout and allow for the products customers know and love to be found more easily, as well as helping them brows new ranges.

The transformation is part of Aldi’s £300 million investment into improving its stores and service across the UK, and is based on feedback from more than 50,000 customers.

The format of the store reflects proven customer behaviours, and includes developments such as:

* New and improved chillers and freezers including a ‘Food to Go’ section at the front of the store

The store's alcohol section has been moved.

*Increased space dedicated to fresh, British meat products

*Relocation of fresh bakery items to the final aisle, so products don’t get squashed under shopping

*Relocation of beers, wines and spirits into a dedicated fixture along the back wall, showcasing our award winning products

*A dedicated section full of award winning health and beauty products

The shop has been given a new look.

The store has also been crafted to increase employee efficiencies, allowing Aldi to continue to pass its low operating costs on to customers in the form of low prices.

The store employs 28 members of the local community to boost to the town’s economy.

Customers visiting the store on opening day can take advantage of Aldi’s famous Specialbuys, which occur every Thursday and Sunday.

During opening week the store will be offering a wide range of student life essentials.

Store manager, Philip Hackman, said: “The store is looking fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers back so they can see it for themselves.

“We know that the value and quality of our products is unbeatable, and we’re committed to making sure that the shopping experience each customer enjoys in our stores is on a par with the products and services they’re used to.

“We’ve got some great Specialbuy deals on throughout our opening week, so we’re set for a busy opening week.”

The store, which has 65 car parking spaces, is open from 8am to 10pm, Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.