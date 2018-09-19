All Hartlepool parks shut for safety as Storm Ali batters town

Council chiefs have closed all parks in Hartlepool due to Storm Ali.

Hartlepool Borough Council said all parks in the town would be closed temporarily due to the high winds.

Ward Jackson Park

In a statement, the council said: "This includes Seaton Park, Rossmere Park, Ward Jackson Park and Burn Valley Gardens.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this causes. A further update will be provided when the parks reopen."