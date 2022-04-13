All lanes reopened after two-vehicle collision on the A19 near Hartlepool
All lanes have now reopened after a two-vehicle collision near Hartlepool caused miles of congestion this afternoon.
According to National Highways, all lanes on the A19 have now reopened and delays in the area are easing following the incident.
National Highways said in a social media post on Wednesday evening: “This incident has cleared, and all lanes have now re-opened on the #A19 northbound between the #A179 (for #Hartlepool) and the #A181 at #CastleEden.
“Delays in the area are now easing. Thanks for your patience if you were held up.”
One lane of the A19 northbound between the A179 and the A181 at Castle Eden was closed after a two-vehicle collision on Wednesday afternoon (April 13).
Motorists were advised to leave extra time for their journeys as the collision caused a 30-minute delay on approach and 4.5 miles of congestion.
In a social media post earlier on Wednesday, National Highways said: “1 lane (of 2) remains closed on the #A19 northbound between the #A179 (for #Hartlepool) and the #A181 at #CastleEden due to a collision involving two vehicles.
“Police remain on scene. There is a 25 minute delay on approach with 4 and a half miles of congestion.”