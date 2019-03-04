Allotment shed in Hartlepool completely destroyed in suspected arson attack

An investigation into a suspected arson attack has been launched after an allotment shed in Hartlepool was completely destroyed in a blaze last night.

Crews from Stranton Fire Station were called to the allotment shed ablaze just after 10pm last night.

The fire was extinguished but the shed had been completely destroyed.

An investigation has been launched by Cleveland Fire Brigade after crews found the fire had been caused deliberately.

A spokesman for the brigade said: "Cleveland Fire Brigade were called at 10.04pm on Sunday March 3 to Brierton Lane in the Rift House area of Hartlepool.

"This was to a report of an allotment shed on fire. Two appliances attended from Stranton Fire Station and the stop message was at 10.19pm.

"One allotment shed approximately 10ft by 12ft was completely destroyed by fire. Fire brigade used one hose reel jet and small tools.

"The cause of the fire is deliberate and the incident is under investigation."