News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Ambulance, coastguard and RNLI called after dinghy overturns near Hartlepool

Two people were rescued after their dinghy capsized near the Hartlepool coast.
By Pamela Bilalova
Published 7th Aug 2023, 16:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 16:04 BST

Hartlepool RNLI volunteers were called to assist two people whose two-metre dinghy had capsized close to the shore between the Pilot Pier and the Heugh Pier at the Headland.

The two occupants of the dinghy made their own way ashore where they were met by two ambulances and the local Coastguard team.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hartlepool RNLI volunteer helm Matt Blanchard, who attended the incident, said: "Luckily the occupants of the dinghy were able to make their way ashore.

Rescue teams were called after a dinghy capsized near the Hartlepool shore./Photo: Hartlepool RNLI/Tom CollinsRescue teams were called after a dinghy capsized near the Hartlepool shore./Photo: Hartlepool RNLI/Tom Collins
Rescue teams were called after a dinghy capsized near the Hartlepool shore./Photo: Hartlepool RNLI/Tom Collins
Most Popular

“We hope they make a full recovery after their ordeal."

The incident happened just before 2pm on Saturday, August 5.

The inshore lifeboat launched at 1.58pm and was on scene shortly after.

The crew recovered two of the dinghy's oars from the sea and returned to the Ferry Road lifeboat station at 2.20pm where the boat was refuelled and made ready for service by 2.30pm.

Related topics:HartlepoolRNLI