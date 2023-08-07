Ambulance, coastguard and RNLI called after dinghy overturns near Hartlepool

Hartlepool RNLI volunteers were called to assist two people whose two-metre dinghy had capsized close to the shore between the Pilot Pier and the Heugh Pier at the Headland.

The two occupants of the dinghy made their own way ashore where they were met by two ambulances and the local Coastguard team.

Hartlepool RNLI volunteer helm Matt Blanchard, who attended the incident, said: "Luckily the occupants of the dinghy were able to make their way ashore.

Rescue teams were called after a dinghy capsized near the Hartlepool shore./Photo: Hartlepool RNLI/Tom Collins

“We hope they make a full recovery after their ordeal."

The incident happened just before 2pm on Saturday, August 5.

The inshore lifeboat launched at 1.58pm and was on scene shortly after.