America’s Got Talent finalist Courtney Hadwin set to star in new US TV show

America’s Got Talent star Courtney Hadwin is set to feature in a new US show.

The singing sensation will appear in NBC show, America’s Got Talent The Champions, where she will star alongside the most famous Got Talent Stars such as Susan Boyle.

The show, which will be aired in the States in January, will see Got Talent winners and the most famous Got Talent stars compete to win the show.

The 14-year-old from Heselden shot to fame after appearing on America’s Got Talent earlier this year where she blew away celebrity judges - Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel - during her audition where she sang Otis Redding classic Hard to Handle.

The Peterlee schoolgirl was given the Golden Buzzer by judge Howie Mandel to signal that she has made through to the live shows in the competition.

Courtney travelled to LA with dad Paul Hadwin in March to audition after applying for the show online last year.

During her time on the show she racked up millions of fans around the world and came sixth in the competition.

On the latest show, she said: “It has been really exciting and is about to get even more exciting.

“When I auditioned I didn’t think I was going to get through.

“It has been an amazing experience.

“I am going to be in a big showcase in America called The Champions which will feature 50 of the top acts around the world from Got Talent. “It has been filmed and will be aired on NBC in January.”

America's Got Talent star Courtney Hadwin at the Best of Hartlepool Awards.

Since appearing on the show Courtney has performed at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel from November 2 to 5 alongside the show’s winner Canadian-American magician Shin Lim and other finalists.

The young star took the time to come along to the Mail’s Best of Hartlepool Awards to present the Young Performer Award - an award she herself has won.

Presenting the accolade to the VA Senior Dancers, Courtney said it was a ‘crazy’ to be presenting the award she won back in 2016.

She said: “It’s crazy how two years ago I was standing in this same position.

Courtney Hadwin has fans across the world since appearing on America's Got Talent.

“I actually won this award and now I can say the winner is VA Senior Dancers.”

The Academy at Shotton Hall pupil also picked up the Mail’s Child of Achievement Award just last year after appearing on the UK’s The Voice.

Attending the event with her proud parents, she said: “It is weird to be presenting the award because of the fact that I won that two years ago.

“It’s nice to be back home to see friends and family.”

