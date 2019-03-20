America's Got Talent singer Courtney Hadwin to perform at 50th anniversary of Woodstock musical festival alongside The Killers, Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant, Miley Cyrus and Jay-Z

Singing sensation Courtney Hadwin will perform at a concert to mark the 50th anniversary of the Woodstock musical festival.

Courtney, from Heselden, East Durham, reached the final of The Voice Kids in 2017 and finished sixth in America’s Got Talent last year.

Her audition video for America's Got Talent was seen by more than 53 million people.

Now, she has announced she will play day two of the festival at Watkins Glen in New York, this August.

She wrote on Twitter: "I’ve been dreaming of this for as long as I can remember, never in a million years did I think it would happen.

"I'm performing at @woodstockfest 50th!!! #Woodstock50."

Also playing the festival will be rock band The Killers, Miley Cyrus, Santana and rap superstar Jay-Z.

The event is separate from an anniversary concert planned at the site of the original festival in 1969.

Woodstock co-founder Michael Lang made the announcement at a press conference at Jimi Hendrix's Electric Lady Studios in New York City alongside Common and John Fogerty, who performed at the original Woodstock.

Both Fogerty and Common will perform this summer.