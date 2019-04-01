Anger as ticket inspectors clamp down on customers enjoying Hartlepool Marina nightlife

Business owners have hit out over the hike in car parking charges which they say have already seen people fined after leaving their cars around Navigation Point at Hartlepool Marina.

Last month new 24-hour parking tariffs were introduced around Navigation Point and business owners have said that fines have already been issued to drivers.

New car parking charges have been introduced around Navigation Point at Hartlepool Marina.

Members of the newly formed Hartlepool Marina Business Group (HMBG) have said the charges will send some businesses past breaking point.

And already the tariffs are being strictly enforced with business owners reporting that inspectors are coming out daily to hand out tickets to those in breach of the restrictions.

Read more: Anger over hike in car parking charges around Navigation Point at Hartlepool Marina

On Saturday, Adam Gaines, director of Rosie's, said he had seen around 20 tickets being issued and expressed worry that customers would stop coming to the marina.

Ticket inspectors in action at Navigation Point.'Image by Rosie's.

He took a video of ticket inspectors in action on Saturday night to highlight the issue on social media.

He hopes a positive outcome can be reached and said he wants the 340-space car park - which is currently owned by Mandale Group - to be bought by the council.

He said: "There is a lot of public support for the car park to be taken over by the council.

"We don't want people to be put off coming down to the marina, so I am having to put stuff on social media to highlight what is happening."

Mr Gaines said both customers and staff are being affected by the new charges, with some staff even parking further away to avoid the car park altogether, something which he says sis a safety concern.

He continued: "Ticket inspectors have been coming round every night, at around 9pm or 10pm.

"On Saturday night there were two ticket inspectors there at the same time, which just highlights how aggressive they are with it.

"We as businesses are trying to give customers a good experience and they are coming out happy only to then find they have a ticket on their car."

HMBG member Andrew Bianco, co-owner of Bianco’s Deli, established at Navigation Point for 16 years, was also keen for a positive outcome to be reached.

Of the video he said: “It is the epitome of aggressive ticketing and a great example of what is going on.

“The charges and ticketing will deter people from coming down to the marina.

"So far we have had a positive response to our letter to the council.

"We are hoping they will look to take it over, that is exactly was we want as a group."

He added: "We are competing with the likes of Seaton who don't have a 24/7 car parking tariff.

"It's really tough for business owners and the night time trade is really going to be damaged by this.

"It is difficult as it is to get by in winter and business rely the summer trade to get them through the year.

"So for these charges to come in at this time of year is a real sickener."

Previously Joe Darragh, Mandale Group’s head of property development, said it was unfair to blame parking charges for business failings – and claimed the price hike was designed to deter drink-drivers.

He said: “Our parking charges have just changed, but these two businesses stopped operating six months ago, and one has since been taken over by someone else.

“It costs £6 for 24-hours, which means people can leave their cars there, which means they don’t risk drink-driving.

"We’re trying to make it user friendly.

“Charges used to be from 8am to 6pm and free at night, but people used to leave their car overnight and have to get back before 8am, because that was when the tariff kicked in.

“It’s to alleviate the rush, that would push people away from drink-driving.

"We would look at what people say, but it would have to be factual.”

A Hartlepool Borough Council spokesperson also said previously: “We are in receipt of a letter from members of the Hartlepool Marina Business Group raising concerns around charges at the privately-owned car park that serves Navigation Point.

“We are looking at options regarding their preferred proposal in terms of acquiring the car park as part of the Council’s overall work to regenerate the Hartlepool Waterfront.”

Sheffield-based VCS, which manages the car park for Mandale Group, have been approached for comment.