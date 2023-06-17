Hartlepool RNLI volunteers were paged at 9.30am by Humber Coastguard on Saturday (June 17) to attend a 33ft angling boat three miles off the coast.

There were 13 people on board and one had taken ill.

The all weather lifeboat launched at 9.45am and was alongside the vessel less than 20 minutes later.

Hartlepool RNLI volunteer lifeboat crew members administering casualty care to the angler on the all weather lifeboat. Picture RNLI/Robbie Maiden.

Hartlepool RNLI coxswain Robbie Maiden said: “A quick response from the volunteer crew meant we were heading out to sea within a few minutes of being paged.

“Once on scene casualty care was administered to the angler and he was then helped across to the all weather lifeboat and brought back to the Ferry Road boathouse where he was transferred to an ambulance and taken to hospital.

“We hope he makes a quick recovery."

The lifeboat was refuelled and made ready again for service by 10.45am.