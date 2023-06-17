News you can trust since 1877
Angler taken to hospital after falling ill on boat three miles off the Hartlepool coast

An angler was taken to hospital after taking ill while out at sea off Hartlepool.
By Mark Payne
Published 17th Jun 2023, 17:21 BST- 1 min read

Hartlepool RNLI volunteers were paged at 9.30am by Humber Coastguard on Saturday (June 17) to attend a 33ft angling boat three miles off the coast.

There were 13 people on board and one had taken ill.

The all weather lifeboat launched at 9.45am and was alongside the vessel less than 20 minutes later.

Hartlepool RNLI volunteer lifeboat crew members administering casualty care to the angler on the all weather lifeboat. Picture RNLI/Robbie Maiden.Hartlepool RNLI volunteer lifeboat crew members administering casualty care to the angler on the all weather lifeboat. Picture RNLI/Robbie Maiden.
Hartlepool RNLI volunteer lifeboat crew members administering casualty care to the angler on the all weather lifeboat. Picture RNLI/Robbie Maiden.
Hartlepool RNLI coxswain Robbie Maiden said: “A quick response from the volunteer crew meant we were heading out to sea within a few minutes of being paged.

“Once on scene casualty care was administered to the angler and he was then helped across to the all weather lifeboat and brought back to the Ferry Road boathouse where he was transferred to an ambulance and taken to hospital.

“We hope he makes a quick recovery."

The lifeboat was refuelled and made ready again for service by 10.45am.

Hartlepool RNLI all weather lifeboat 'Betty Huntbatch' pictured heading out to sea to deal with the casualty on the angling boat. Picture: Tom Collins.Hartlepool RNLI all weather lifeboat 'Betty Huntbatch' pictured heading out to sea to deal with the casualty on the angling boat. Picture: Tom Collins.
Hartlepool RNLI all weather lifeboat 'Betty Huntbatch' pictured heading out to sea to deal with the casualty on the angling boat. Picture: Tom Collins.
