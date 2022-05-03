Appeal after teenager taken to hospital following collision in Hartlepool

The teenage boy remained in hospital overnight after suffering a fracture to his leg in a collision in Hartlepool’s Park Road at around 5.15pm on Monday, May 2.
Cleveland Police have said that an investigation has been launched into the incident, which involved a Yamaha MT and a Mercedes Sprinter van.
A force statement on Tuesday said: “A 17-year-old was riding a Yamaha MT 125 ABS along Park Road towards York Road from Stockton Street and he was in collision with a Mercedes Sprinter van which had pulled out of Eden Street.
“The rider fell to the ground and sustained a fracture to his left leg. He remains in the University Hospital of North Tees receiving treatment.
“Inquiries are on-going and we would appeal for information/dash cam/CCTV which could help. Please contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number, quoting ref SE22073392.”