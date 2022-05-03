Appeal after teenager taken to hospital following collision in Hartlepool

The teenage boy remained in hospital overnight after suffering a fracture to his leg in a collision in Hartlepool’s Park Road at around 5.15pm on Monday, May 2.

Cleveland Police have said that an investigation has been launched into the incident, which involved a Yamaha MT and a Mercedes Sprinter van.

A force statement on Tuesday said: “A 17-year-old was riding a Yamaha MT 125 ABS along Park Road towards York Road from Stockton Street and he was in collision with a Mercedes Sprinter van which had pulled out of Eden Street.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

“The rider fell to the ground and sustained a fracture to his left leg. He remains in the University Hospital of North Tees receiving treatment.