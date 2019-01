The coroner for Hartlepool has issued the appeal to find the family of a 46-year-old man who has died in the town.

The Teesside Coroner is appealing for information to locate the family of Robin Durant, 46, from Eton Street in Hartlepool who died on Wednesday, January 30.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Any relatives are asked to contact Teesside Coroners Office on 01642 729350.