Armistice 100: Thousands turn out for Remembrance Sunday memorials

Hartlepool fell silent at 11am to mark 100 years since the end of the First World War.

Tounsands of people attended remembrance services across Hartlepool and East Durham to commemorate 100 years since the signing of the First World War Armistice which brought an end to the Great War.

The civic delegation at the service.

In Hartlepool remembrance services were held at the war memorial in Victory Square in Hartlepool and Headland War Memorial in Redheugh Gardens.

The Victory Square morning remembrance service was conducted by the Civic Chaplain the Reverend Norman Shave of Stranton Church and attended by the Mayor of Hartlepool Councillor Allan Barclay, who is also the council’s Armed Forces Champion.

Also in attendance was the leader of Hartlepool Borough Council Councillor Christopher Akers-Belcher, Deputy Lieutenant of County Durham Sir Ron Norman, the High Sheriff of County Durham Dr Stephen Cronin and Hartlepool MP Mike Hill.

A parade marched from the Market Square to the war memorial and afterwards there was a march past and a salute.

The Remembrance Sunday parade

The Headland service was conducted by the Reverend Verity Brown of St Hilda’s Church and attended by the Deputy Mayor of Hartlepool Councillor Rob Cook and Deputy Lieutenant of County Durham Alistair Arkley.

A parade - led by the Boys Brigade Band - left Church Walk and proceeded to the Headland War Memorial along Prissick Street and Cliff Terrace.

Following the service, the parade reformed for a march past and salute at the memorial.

Services were also held across East Durham including in Peterlee and Horden.

The crowds at the parade and service.

Peterlee paid its respects to the fallen with a parade and a Remembrance Sunday church service.

In Horden the Remembrance Sunday parade marched from Horden Social Welfare Centre for the service at Horden Memorial Park.