A man has been arrested after a police operation in Hartlepool.

A number of officers were involved in the arrest in Bruce Crescent this afternoon.

Several people contacted the Mail to report seeing police in the street.

A Cleveland Police spokesman said: "The incident on the street was in relation to the arrest of a man who was wanted in connection with a spate of burglaries.

"The 26-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and currently remains in custody."