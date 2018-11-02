Arrests following police crackdown on vehicle crime

Nine drivers have been reported, six vehicles have been seized and two people were arrested in a two-day crackdown on vehicle crime.

Operation Atlantis saw officers from Peterlee Neighbourhood Team, Criminal Investigation Department and Road Policing Unit carrying out vehicle checks, high-visibility patrols and search warrants across the Wingate and Station Town areas.

In an effort to reassure the public that local crime is being dealt with robustly, the operation targeted known criminals in the area, as well as those using vehicles for illegal and anti-social activity.

Sergeant Ralph Thompson, of Peterlee Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “These are issues raised often by the community, and we’re keen for those people to know that we are listening, and we are acting on those concerns.

“The likes of vehicle crime and anti-social behaviour is a huge detriment to the quality of life of residents, which is why we will continue to target and take action against identified offenders.”

During the two day operation, four vehicles were seized for no insurance or no MOT, one quad bike and one off-road bike were seized, nine drivers were reported for no insurance, no seatbelts, vehicle defects, using a phone while driving or driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Vehicle checks were operated in partnership with DVLA and VOSA, who performed waste carrier license checks.

Officers also carried out a number of search warrants, stop and searches, and high-visibility patrols. Two PACT (Police and Community Together) meetings were held, one online and one at Wingate Community Centre, where crime prevention advice and bike marking was on offer to attendees.

Sgt Thompson said: “A key part of maintaining public confidence in the work we do is being visible out there in the community, and being approachable to residents.

“Whether it’s by passing an officer on the street or by attending one of our meetings, we want the public to know that we are on hand to listen to their concerns, and we will act on those conversations.”