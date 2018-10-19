Baby octopus found off coast of Hartlepool

A baby octopus has been found off the coast of Hartlepool.

Danni Wager and boyfriend Kayde came across the creature on Headland Beach in the town last night at about 7pm.

The baby octopus found on Headland Beach.

Danni then put the animal back in the water before leaving the area.

She said: "Me and my boyfriend found it on the rocks near the water.

It was definitely alive as it was changing colours.

"We found a plank and pushed it back in the water carefully and watch it swim out to a shallow-ish rock and grip onto it.

"We were so shocked it was a decent size too.

"I put it back in water but it didn’t really move much, hopefully it didn’t stay near the beach."