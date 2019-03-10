Beach and sea search fails to find two dogs missing after falling from cliffs

Two dogs are missing after falling from cliffs near Seaham.

A crew from Sunderland lifeboat station and Hartlepool and Seaham Coast Guard Rescue Teams carried out a search yesterday afternoon - but without success.

Chourdon Point. Picture: RNLI

An RNLI statement said: "Our @rnli Atlantic 85 and her crew of four volunteers were requested to respond to an incident at Chourdon Point, south of Seaham, where two dogs had fallen over the cliff edge into the sea.

"On arrival our team worked with the onshore Coastguard Rescue teams and searched the area for the missing animals but sadly after an extensive search UK Coastguard stood us down to return to station.

"Our thoughts tonight are with the owners of the missing dogs."

A Coastguard statement added: "We arrived on scene and spoke to the owner who told us the area where he believed the dogs could possibly be. A cliff technician was lowered to the bottom of the cliff where he searched the rocks and cave to try and locate the dogs.

"With the tide fast approaching, the cliff technician was recovered back to the top of the cliff. Whilst this was happening one of the dogs was unfortunately spotted drifting south in the water.

"Sunderland lifeboat was then requested to attend the scene and search the area. After some time, due to the sea state and size of the dogs, it was decided that nothing more could be done and teams where stood down and returned to station.

"Seaham Fire and Rescue service also attended."

Sunderland's second inshore lifeboat was also called out yesterday afternoon.

The D class lifeboat was sent to Parson's Rocks, Roker, after reports of a person cut off by the tide.

This turned out to be a false call with good intentions