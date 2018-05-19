Beach litter campaigners hailed for their ‘absolutely tremendous’ efforts

A youngster who scooped a national award for helping to protect her local environment was hailed by several dignatories including Hartlepool’s mayor.

Jessica Stones was joined by fellow members of The Seaton Beach Squad in Councillor Paul Beck’s parlour in Hartlepool Civic Centre.

She established the squad last summer and it has since received significant praise for its efforts to improve the environment through regular clean-ups of Seaton Carew beach.

The Seaton Carew youngster was subsequently crowned Keep Britain Tidy’s Litter Hero 2018 at a ceremony in Brighton after being nominated for the award by Hartlepool Borough Council.

During her visit to the Mayor’s parlour, she received a glass plaque from Tony Hanson, Hartlepool Borough Council’s Assistant Director (Environment and Neighbourhood Services), and was also presented with a letter from The Lord Lieutenant of Cleveland, Sue Snowdon, in recognition of her efforts.

Grace Measor who has also played a leading role in the Squad, received a framed certificate from Councillor Beck and other members present also received certificates.

Coun Beck, who welcomed the squad members with his wife Mary – the Mayoress of Hartlepool, told them: “This is a really special occasion for both Mary and I. For young people to be doing what you are all doing is absolutely tremendous.

“We have followed the story of The Seaton Beach Squad right the way through, and it is an honour for us to have you in here. We are so impressed by your dedication and hard work and you all richly deserve the recognition you are receiving.”