Beer-lovers down pints for charity at annual Hartlepool festival

Beer-lovers raise a glass for charity at an annual festival in Hartlepool.

The Hartlepool Round Table is holding the two-day beer festival on the Headland and hope to have raised around £8,000 to be split between two charities.

Andrew Johnson of Hartlepool Round Table pulling a pint at the Hartlepool Beer Festival.

This is the 23rd year for the event and the money will be divided between Hartlepool Carers and Hartlepool RNLI.

Volunteers from the RNLI crews supported the event by doing a stint behind the bar this afternoon keeping the beer drinkers’ glasses topped up.

And, for those who don’t like ales there is also a range of ciders to choose from.

Andrew Johnson, a members of the Hartlepool Round Table, said this is the 23rd year for the event.

Andrew Johnson (left) of Hartlepool Round Table with volunteer bar staff at the Hartlepool Beer Festival at the Borough Hall.

He said: “It is an ambitious target, but we would really like to be able to give the charities £4,000 each.”

The Borough Hall beer festival ran on Friday evening and again tonight with entertainment provided by live bands, including a Bon Jovi tribute act and a Queen tribute band.

On Saturday afternoon beer enthusiasts went along to enjoy a pint and a chat.

Gerry Cooper, from Hartlepool, who went along with a group of friends, said: “It is a great idea, just to have a few beers and a chat.”

Friends enjoying the Hartlepool Beer Festival.

Eddie Mason, a crew member for the RNLI, said they really enjoy helping out.