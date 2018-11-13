Best of Hartlepool Awards shortlist revealed

Here it is - the highly anticipated shortlist for this year’s Best of Hartlepool Awards can finally be announced.

And once again, this year’s line-up is full of outstanding nominees, who will be recognised for their achievements at an awards ceremony held at the Hardwick Hall Hotel on Thursday, November 22.

Best of Hartlepool Awards sponsors.

This year the Best of Hartlepool Awards have been sponsored by Stagecoach North East, the Northern School of Art, Hart Biologicals, Joel D. Kerr Funeral Services, Hartlepool Sixth Form College, Utility Alliance Ltd, Tilly Bailey and Irvine, the Hartlepool and Stockton-on-Tees Clinical Commissioning Group, and English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College.

There are outstanding contenders in every category, and the judges found it incredibly hard to narrow the field down.

But now we are gearing up to the big moment when we will reveal the winners in everything from the Community Champion to Performer of the Year.

Judges said they found it hard to choose just one winner from this year’s impressive choice of candidates, but in the end they did select the people who are still in the running – and they are all listed below.

Here is the roll of honour for the awards set to be held next week:

Role Model sponsored by Hartlepool Mail.

Hollie Sorelle McCully.

Sue Watson.

Jim Croll.

Green Champion sponsored by Stagecoach North East.

Jessica Stones.

Throston Primary School.

Ward Jackson Church of England Primary School.

Fiona Wilkins.

Child of Achievement sponsored by Tilly Bailey & Irvine.

Lottie Willis.

Jessica Stones.

Sonny Sweeting.

Lewin Tubuna.

Fundraiser of the Year sponsored by Hartlepool Mail.

Gemma Lowery.

Tom Wilson.

Stephen Shearer, Kev Robson, Graham Dale, Nigel Carr, Sean Allison, Russ Welsh.

John Gough and Ann Bates.

Student of the Year sponsored by The Northern School of Arts.

Niamh Hogan.

Niloufar Saffari.

Jack Dobson.

Kate Todd-Davis.

Rachel French.

Sporting Excellence sponsored by Hart Biologicals.

Sonny Sweeting.

Savannah Marshall.

Sue Watson.

Volunteer of the Year sponsored by Hartlepool Mail.

Alan Fawcett.

Jennifer Kerridge.

Charlie Coomer.

Hartlepool Town Pastors.

Community Group sponsored by Joel D. Kerr Funeral Services.

Miles For Men.

Bloodrun Emergency Voluntary Service.

Heugh Gun Battery Museum.

Alice House Hospice.

Community Champion sponsored by Joel D. Kerr Funeral Services.

Wintertide Festival.

Lifestyle North East.

Jennifer Kerridge.

Katy Grant.

Child of Courage sponsored by Utility Alliance Ltd.

Alex Grant.

Dottie O’Keefe.

Neisha Webb.

Daisy Sayers.

Sports Team of the Year sponsored by Hartlepool Sixth Form College.

Hartlepool Hawks Cheerleading Academy.

Tri-Life Warriors.

Black Diamond of Durham.

Hartlepool Mavericks Dodgeball Club.

Carer of the Year sponsored by Stockton-on-Tees Clinical Commissioning Group.

Michelle Banks.

Joanne Clark.

Julie Noble.

Young Performer of the Year sponsored by Hartlepool Mail.

Libby Cox.

Katie Allan.

VA Senior Dancers.

Jay Allan.

There will also be winners of other categories on the night including Special Award and Lifetime Achievement Award.