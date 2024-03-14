Body of woman found after Cleveland Police attend Hartlepool address over welfare concerns
A woman’s body was discovered when police responded to concerns for her welfare.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers attended an address in Owton Manor Lane, Hartlepool on Tuesday morning following concerns.
She was sadly found dead upon arrival. But the force says there are no suspicious circumstances.
Cleveland Police said: "Shortly after 11.30am on Tuesday, 12 March, police were called to concerns for the safety of a woman at a property on Owton Manor Lane, in Hartlepool.
"When officers arrived, the woman had died. There are no suspicious circumstances."