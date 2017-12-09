Boss of unlicenced security firm ordered to pay £63,628

A man who was jailed for running an unlicensed security company has been ordered to pay more than £63,000 as the proceeds of crime.

Christopher Catchpole took more than £1m running his Pro-Lock Security Ltd business, Teesside Crown Court heard.

Catchpole, 50, admitted running a security business without a licence, using unlicensed security staff, and money laundering.

He was jailed for 32 months in June of this year.

The case was back before the court to decide if Catchpole has any assets that can be seized as the proceeds of crime.

Tamara Pawson, prosecuting, said agreement had been reached following out of court negotiations between prosecutors and lawyers for Catchpole and his wife.

“The realisable assets represent a 50 percent share of two properties,” said Ms Pawson. “The other 50 percent interest belongs to Mrs Catchpole.

“Accordingly, we are applying for a confiscation order of £63,628.”

Judge Peter Armstrong ruled Catchpole had benefited from crime by £1,145,578.92, and £63,628 should be confiscated from him.

The judge gave Catchpole three months to pay, or face an extra nine months in prison if he does not.

Addressing the judge from the dock, Catchpole said: “We are selling a property, what happens if we cannot sell it within that time?”

Judge Armstrong told Catchpole he could apply to extend the payment deadline to six months, but after that enforcement proceedings would begin.

Catchpole, of Church Walk, Thornley, thanked the judge before being taken down to resume his sentence.