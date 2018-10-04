Bradley Lowery Foundation launches Christmas shoebox campaign to help homeless

A charity set up in memory of an inspiring little boy has pledged to do its bit to support the homeless this Christmas.

The Bradley Lowery Foundation started its work to help and support other children with fundraising campaigns and equipment in 2017, following the death of six-year-old Bradley from Blackhall.

The youngster, who had terminal neuroblastoma cancer, inspired thousands of people across the world with his unwavering bravery and cheeky smile.

While in hospital himself, mum Gemma Lowery revealed that Bradley was always looking out for other children on the ward and seeing how he could help them. This inspired the charity's mission in the world.

To date, they have helped other young people suffering with different challenges through raising awareness of fundraising campaigns.

Bradley Lowery received Christmas cards from around the world.

Now, they've pledged to support those less fortunate in the run-up to Christmas, after one special donation inspired Gemma during Bradley's own fight.

She said: "When I was fundraising for Brad, we had lots of donations come in to help us raise the vital funds for his treatment, one donation in particular still sticks in my mind.

"Whilst at a junior half marathon, one of the volunteers who was collecting on the day told me about a homeless man who was repeatedly walking past, and after around 10 minutes, came over and put his 17p in the bucket for my baby boy.

"This man gave my boy all the money he had. This is why this year, I want to try and give something back, I want to help the less fortunate people who at Christmas, will be spending time in the cold, or alone."

A prototype shoebox. Picture: The Bradley Lowery Foundation.

Gemma and the Foundation have launched an Amazon wish list packed with items that could help the homeless this Christmas.

The list includes bars of soap, snacks, sleeping bags and other toiletries, as well as gloves, first aid supplies and Christmas treats like candy canes and sweets.

Once the boxes are made up, they will be distributed between Tyneside and Teesside to homeless shelters and women's refuges.

Bradley Lowery meets Santa Claus at the Durham Christmas lights switch on.

Gemma added: "No one should go without a gift this Christmas, so with the help from you, and the staff at the Foundation, we want to put a smile on the faces of those than need it."

*If you want to take part in the charity's #ItsNiceToBeNice shoebox campaign, you can reach out to them on social media, or email contact@bradleyloweryfoundation.com