Bradley Lowery's mum recalls his Grand National joy as horse racing festival approaches

Bradley Lowery's mum has said she wishes she could hold him one last time as the anniversary approaches of his Grand National day out.

Gemma Lowery is preparing to attend the festival when it is held at Aintree from Thursday to Saturday.

She posted on the Bradley Lowery Foundation Facebook page: "I’m looking forward to visiting Liverpool and attending the races.

"Bradley loved it last year and Aintree really did make it special.

"They have something planned this year to which I am very grateful for."

She also posted a photo of him celebrating with jockey Derek Fox after he rode One For Arthur to a four-and-a-half-length victory.

She added: "This is Bradley on the grand national winner's shoulders last year.

"I wish this could be this year, I wish I could hold him one last time."