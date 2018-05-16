Bradley Lowery's mum to take a fundraising skydive to mark her boy's birthday

Gemma Lowery will take a parachute jump from a plane to raise funds or other children on what would have been her son's seventh birthday.

Sunderland fan Bradley, from Blackhall Colliery, died last July after losing his battle against neuroblastoma cancer.

Bradley would have been seven tomorrow.

Thursday will mark his birthday, with his mum planning to set out on a the huge mental and physical feat to raise funds for the Bradley Lowery Foundation, which was set up in his memory to help the families of sick children as they seek support and treatment.

In a post on the charity's Facebook page, she wrote: "Wow, this week is hard for me.

"I knew I’d find it difficult but I didn’t prepare myself for how hard it would be.

"I've been thinking of things I could do to celebrate Brad's birthday and to be honest I've found it unbearable to think about it.

"However, I've decided to do the skydive I couldn’t do in Dubai.

"Bradley would love me doing this, so not only am I raising funds for Bradley’s smilers, I’m jumping out in memory of my baby.

"I've booked to do the skydive at Shotton Airfield on Thursday, May 17, when my baby will turn seven up in heaven.

"If you would like to give for Bradley's birthday then please donate to this JustGiving.

"All funds will be split between all of our children and the Bradley Lowery Foundation are match funding this too

"Mammy loves you baby boy ❤️"

Gemma had been due to do a skydive in March with Jermain Defoe's girlfriend Rachael Calvert while out in Dubai, but was unable to complete the challenge due to a complication with the booking, while Rachael was still able to take the leap.

Sponsorship can be pledged by clicking through to this JustGiving page.