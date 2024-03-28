Bristol Street Motors Hartlepool Ford receives prestigious Ford President's award

The accolade is awarded by Ford to a select group of dealerships that have demonstrated exceptional achievements in sales, customer satisfaction, and overall dealership experience. Out of more than 330 Ford dealers nationwide, only 17 have been distinguished with this award, marking Bristol Street Motors Hartlepool Ford part of an elite group that has gone above and beyond in their dedication to excellence.Simon Sumner, General Manager at Bristol Street Motors Hartlepool Ford, expressed his pride in the team's accomplishment, saying: "This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. It is important to us that our customers receive an exceptional experience from the moment they walk through our doors. Being recognised with the Ford President's Award is a significant achievement for us and reinforces our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of excellence."Robert Forrester, Chief Executive of Bristol Street Motors, also commented on the achievement: "Winning the Ford President's Award is a remarkable accomplishment, and reflects the strong ethos of customer service and operational excellence that runs through our entire organisation. I am proud of the team at Hartlepool Ford for their commitment to excellence and for setting such a high standard."