Builder warned about Hartlepool shop canopy a week before it collapsed injuring a woman

Jonathon Dobson, 35, reported his fears about the condition of the wooden shop front of the former Northern Textiles on Raby Road to Hartlepool Borough Council last week.

The building, which has been closed for some time, is privately owned.

Collapsed signage on a vacent shop on the corner of Raby Road and Hart Lane, Hartleppol.

The council went out and inspected the sign in response to Mr Dobson’s call but says at the time it showed no obvious sign it was going to come down.

Mr Dobson, of Alloa Grove, Hartlepool, who travels past the shopping parade every day on his way to work, said: “I was at the lights last week and saw the shop front was coming away from the building but it was the entire length, so I rang Hartlepool Borough Council immediately and gave them the address and everything.”

He was travelling past again at about 9am on Thursday, August 8, just after the canopy collapsed.

“As a truck in front of me pulled away I could see the full front had literally come down,” he said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Hartlepool Mail, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Collapsed signage on a vacent shop on the corner of Raby Road and Hart Lane, Hartleppol.

“I estimate about three tonnes of timber fell on the public footpath. There was a lady with a pram a couple of spaces in front of the woman that got hurt who narrowly escaped it as well.”

A Hartlepool Borough Council spokesman said: “After a member of the public raised concerns about the sign last week, an inspector went out and took photos which at that time showed no obvious sign of structural collapse.

“Following the canopy’s collapse earlier today (Thursday), we closed the footpath outside the shop pending the removal of the debris.

“We will also be contacting the building’s owner to ask them to carry out an inspection to ensure the premises are safe.”

The injured woman received treatment from medics after the canopy collapse on Raby Road.