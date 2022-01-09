Customers in SR8, DH6 and TS27 postcodes may have experienced no water or low pressure to their supply following the incident on Sunday, January 9.

Northumbrian Water confirmed the issue shortly before 9am on Sunday, before later saying at around 10.30am that supply should have been restored.

A series of statements said: “Due to a burst, customers in these postcode areas may be experiencing no water/low pressure

“We have a team onsite now and we're working hard to bring you timescales.”

"The burst pipe is on the A19 between Shotton Colliery and the Castle Eden slip road. We're currently awaiting a lane closure to allow our teams to work safely.”

A final update added: “All customers should now be back on supply although this may be at a reduced pressure.

"We'll continue to keep you updated today.”

