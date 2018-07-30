19 places in and around Hartlepool with zero, one or two-star food hygiene ratings

These places in the Hartlepool area have been given zero, one or two-star ratings by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

This means that improvement is needed due to the businesses failing to meet satisfactory standards at the time of the last published inspection.

All businesses which handle food are given a food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency.

A zero star rating means “urgent improvement necessary” while one star means “major improvement necessary”. A two star rating means “improvements are necessary”.

The good news is that dozens more businesses across these areas are rated as three-star “satisfactory” or above.

From chip shops to Indian restaurants, cafes to hotels, every business serving food must be inspected by council officials – with each given a rating out of five for food hygiene.

The data has been compared by hygiene reports submitted to the Food Standards Agency.

Eateries are judged on three criteria:

How hygienically the food is handled – how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored.

The condition of the structure of the buildings – the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities

How the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

How hygienically food is handled helps determine a rating from the Food Standards Agency.

The scheme is run by local authorities in England, Northern Ireland and Wales in partnership with the Food Standards Agency.

The information published below is from the Food Standards Agency website as of July 30, 2018.

Scroll down to read the full list of zero/one/two star rated businesses, or press control and F (ctrl+F) and enter the name of an eatery to check if it’s in the list.

The full list of zero, one and two-star ratings in full:

Beverley Way Store, 72-76 Beverley Way, Peterlee, SR8 2AT - rated 2 on April 25, 2017

Blackhall Wine Stores, 4 Middle Street, Blackhall, Hartlepool, TS27 4EA - rated 0 on August 30, 2017

Chilla Pizza and Valentinos, 17-18 Whitworth Road, South West Industrial Estate, Peterlee, SR8 2LY - rated 2 on February 7, 2018

Da Vinci’s, 45 Front Street West, Wingate, TS28 5AA - rated 2 on September 19, 2017

Golden Fry, 41 Cotsford Lane, Horden, Peterlee, SR8 4HS - rated 1 on May 1, 2018

Horden Social Welfare Centre, Welfare Hall, Seventh Street, Horden, Peterlee, SR8 4LX - rated 1 on November 30, 2017

Joanna’s Fish Bar, 183 York Road, Hartlepool, TS26 9EE - rated 2 on March 8, 2018

Milano Pizza, Merevale Beaumont Crescent, Horden, Peterlee, SR8 4AW - rated 1 on August 22, 2017

Pizza and Beyond, 61b Yoden Way, Peterlee, SR8 1BS - rated 2 on October 31, 2017

Rainbow City, 125 Elwick Road, Hartlepool, TS26 9BQ - rated 1 on March 15, 2018

Red Hot Wok, 122 Yoden Road, Peterlee, SR8 5DY - rated 2 on February 8, 2018

Riley’s Fish Bar, 93 Middle Street, Blackhall Colliery, Hartlepool, TS27 4ED - rated 1 on February 13, 2018

Royal Garden, 8-9 Armstrong Road, North East Industrial Estate, Peterlee, SR8 5AJ - rated 2 on August 4, 2017

Seaside Lane Nursery, The Ascension Church Hall, Seaside Lane, Easington, Peterlee, SR8 3PB - rated 2 on February 5, 2018

Snack Shack, Suite 2 Fern Court, Bracken Hill Business Park, Peterlee, SR8 2RR - rated 1 on December 15, 2017

Spices, 16-18 Navigation Point, Middleton Road, Hartlepool, TS24 0UG - rated 2 on June 29, 2017

Taste of Home, 31 Seaside Lane, Easington Colliery, Peterlee, SR8 3PG - rated 2 on November 6, 2017

The Foundry Fish Shop, Foundry House, Wingate Road, Trimdon Colliery, Trimdon Station, TS29 6AR - rated 2 on August 11, 2017

The Tree of York Road/Martino’s, York Road, Peterlee, SR8 2D - rated 2 on December 7, 2017