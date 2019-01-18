Hartlepool EDF power station offering engineers of the future chance to launch their careers

Hartlepool power station is offering three budding engineers the chance to join enter nuclear industry with its renowned training scheme.

The power station, on Brenda Road, has launched a search for three new apprentices – but applications must be in by the end of January.

Craig Dohring, station director at Hartlepool power station, said: “It’s a great opportunity for someone interested in engineering to start a great career.

“The training is superb and it’s always good to see the third and fourth-year apprentices working and learning with their teams on site for the final two years of the programme.”

The successful applicants will join apprentices from other EDF Energy power stations and study at Bridgwater College, home to the National College for Nuclear, in Somerset, where they will spend the first two years.

The apprentices will learn basic engineering skills in their first year, before specialising in their trade in the second year.

They will also get opportunities to develop life skills as part of the programme before completing the final two years back at Hartlepool power station.

The Hartlepool site has a great track record for training its apprentices with previous new starters Jonathan Grundy winning the EDF Energy apprentice of the year in 2018 and Sophie Palmer claiming the Apprentice of the Year for Going the Extra Mile.

David Youles, EDF Energy’s Training Standards and Projects Manager, said: “All of the apprentices going through this programme will not only have the chance to train just a few miles away from the new build site at Hinkley Point C but will visit both Hinkley Point A, B & C sites as part of their life skills programme.

“This will give them a great introduction to the nuclear industry which should excite and inspire them to become the future leaders of our company.”

Recruitment details for Hartlepool’s apprentice programme can be found on EDF’s website at https://careers.edfenergy.com/.