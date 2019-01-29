Hartlepool firm wins major deal to supply power cables for wind farm off the coast of Taiwan

A Hartlepool firm has won its second major contract to suppy power cables for a wind farm off the coast of Taiwan.

JDR Cable Systems (JDR), which supplies subsea umbilicals and power cables to the offshore energy industry, has been selected by Jan De Nul to supply subsea power cables and accessories for the Taiwan Power Company Offshore Wind Farm Phase One.

The project is located off the coast of Fangyuan in Changhua County in Central Western Taiwan.

It is being developed by Taipower with a consortium of Jan De Nul and Hitachi as the project’s main contractor.

Phase One will see the installation and commissioning of 21 5.2MW offshore wind turbines giving a total capacity of approximately 110MW.

Richard Turner, Chief Executive Officer at JDR, which is owned by the TFKable Group, said: “We’re thrilled to be selected to participate in a Taiwanese project for the second time.

"The region itself has exciting prospects with the growth of its offshore market and as Taiwan becomes an increasingly popular choice for investors and developers.

"We’re delighted to be a part of the local success story and to bring not just our technology, but our experience to the developers and supply-chain in the region.

“And we don’t just provide a product, we provide support and reliable service to our customers globally. So, this project really aligns with our growth strategy and localisation in Taiwan, where our aim is to work alongside local partners to share knowledge, skills and expertise.”

JDR will design and manufacture 65km of array and export cable to transmit power from the wind turbines to the shore.

The 33kV cables will be manufactured at JDR’s state-of-the-art facility in Hartlepool, supported by its group facility in Bydgoszcz, Poland, before being shipped to Taiwan for installation by Jan De Nul.

The project is targeted for completion in 2020.

Wouter Vermeersch, manager offshore cables at Jan De Nul, said: “We knew JDR could deliver on time and work alongside us as a strong partner with a high reliability record.

"We both have Taiwanese growth plans so our business goals align well."