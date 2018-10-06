Hartlepool marina bar and residents come to agreement over music volume

The owner of a marina cocktail bar and restaurant has agreed to keep the noise down after complaints from neighbours.

Reports of excessive noise coming from Wallis & Co, at Navigation Point, from residents living above, led to a review of its licence by Hartlepool Borough Council.

The council’s Licensing Sub Committee added new conditions to the bar’s licence regarding the volume of recorded music and occasional visits by DJs.

Prior to the meeting, resident Deborah White, who lives above the bar and asked the council to review the licence, and Jonathan Wallis from the bar met and came to a joint agreement over the issues.

Ian Harrison, the council’s Trading Standards and Licensing Manager, told the committee: “I’m pleased to say after some detailed discussions between Mr and Mrs White and Mr Wallis that an agreement has been reached in terms of how the previous problems can be addressed so that they don’t happen again.

“This would be achieved by converting some technical matters into conditions to go on the licence.

“All parties are satisfied by having those technical matters detailed on the licence the previous nuisance would not reoccur.”

Mrs White previously complained about staff holding two all-night parties within the space of a few months, and music being played loudly well after its licencing hours.

The new conditions include the bar’s main amplifier being turned no louder than the equivalent to two o’clock on a clock face, and its bass subwoofer speaker set no higher than between nine and 10 o’clock.

A second amplifier that covers the back of the bar and toilet facilities must go no louder than seven o’clock on the equivalent of a 12-hour dial.

It is also agreed that the bar could hold up to five events a year where the in-house amplifier system is replaced by a visiting DJ.

Mr Wallis said such events would be planned at least a month in advance.

Mrs White said during the meeting: “I just want to thank Jonathan for helping and assisting.

“He has gone out of his way to sort the issue out. We’re happy now.”

The committee had the power to vary the conditions of Wallis & Co’s licence, or to suspend or even revoke it.

Councillor Rob Cook, chair of the Licensing Sub Committee, said: “Members considered the best way of resolving the noise problem was to modify the conditions of the licence in such a way that would best prevent noise nuisance from the premises.

“Members considered the above conditions were appropriate and proportionate for the promotion of the licensing objectives.”