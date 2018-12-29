Hartlepool power station worker wins prestigious 'apprentice of the year' title

A Hartlepool power station apprentice proves to be a bright spark after winning a top accolade.

Looking around for his next step after A-levels, Jonathan Grundy found a flyer on Hartlepool power station’s apprentice scheme and now four years later he has been named EDF Energy’s apprentice of the year.

Jonathan with his award.

Jonathan, 25, started his career with EDF Energy four years ago after completing his A-levels at Hartlepool Sixth Form College, he had finished his GCSEs at Manor College of Technology school in the town.

“I suppose I was at a bit of a dead end as I was finishing my A-levels. I knew I didn’t want to carry on studying those subjects, I really wanted to go and do something ‘hands-on’.

“I saw some information on the power station’s apprenticeship scheme and applied and it was a great decision.”

Jonathan was on holiday when the apprentice graduation ceremony was held, and so EDF Energy’s chief executive Simone Rossi gave him his award during a trip to the North East.

“It was a surprise to win this award, I had joined Hartlepool’s training committee and also the diversity and inclusion forum but I just thought I was doing what everyone does.

"But I am pleased to get that recognition and also the chance to meet Simone.”

Jonathan spent the first two years of his apprenticeship at the company training centre, near Portsmouth with around 60 others in his year and the final two years on site with his work team.

In the summer he was offered a permanent role as a maintenance technician working within the reactor systems team.

“I did ask Simone for some career advice," Jonathan added.

"For the next few years I’ll be developing my technical skills but I do want to progress and so I’ll be looking for opportunities to learn from other people in other departments.”

Craig Dohring, station director at Hartlepool power station, said: “Jonathan is an exceptional individual.

“He really deserves this award and we here at the station are very, very proud of him and look forward to see him progress over the coming years.”