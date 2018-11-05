Help us to find the best Italian restaurant in Hartlepool

We are on the search for Hartlepool’s best Italian Restaurant of 2018.

Pasta or pizza? Spaghetti or penne? Pepperoni or anchovy?

We all love to sit down to an Italian meal, and, with thousands of restaurants in the UK, we all have our favourites.

Now we want you to tell us which Hartlepool restaurant gets your vote.

It could be because of the fresh and innovative cuisine, traditional dishes, or exclusive recipes you can find in only the restaurant you use.

Perhaps you love the friendly staff, the traditional style or the outrageous décor of the restaurant?

Maybe it’s so much more than a place you go to for a pizza or a pasta?

We have drawn up a shortlist of restaurants and eateries that will compete for the title of Mail Italian Restaurant of the Year 2018.

The details of eligible restaurants will be published online until Thursday, November 22, 2018.

So who is deserving of a place in our top five? Here’s the list:

HML001 Matteo’s, 8 The Front, Seaton Carew

HML002 Sambuca, 20 Church Street, Hartlepool

HML003 Pizza Hut, The Lanyard, Hartlepool

HML004 Maximo’s, The Old Brewery, Castle Eden

HML005 La Porto Italiano, 120 Queensway, Billingham

HML006 Portofino, Maritime Avenue, Hartlepool

HML007 Portals Place, Neptune House, Slake Terrace, Hartlepool

HML008 Quattro Mori, 20-21 Church Street, Hartlepool.

To vote from the list, RETURN THE COUPON WHICH YOU’LL FIND IN THE PAPER to us, stating the voting number, full name and address of the Italian restaurant you wish to nominate.

Nominations close on Thursday, November 22, 2018.

Please be aware photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted.

Coupons hand-delivered to the office or coupons that are received after the closing date will also not be accepted.