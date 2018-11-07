How you can get help to manage finances and save money in the run up to Christmas

People in Hartlepool are being encouraged to drop into a free event next week for valuable help and advice to manage their finances and save money.

It has been organised by Hartlepool Action Lab (HAL) – a partnership which brings together local people and organisations to find solutions to poverty in Hartlepool.

It’s on Monday, November 12, at Community Hub Central in York Road from 10.30am to 2.30pm.

Taking part in the event will be HAL partners Hartlepool Borough Council (Welfare and Benefits Team), Tees Credit Union, Step Forward Tees Valley, npower, HartlePower, Citizens Advice and the Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust.

There’ll be a wide range of help on offer from all the partners including benefits, saving energy costs by switching providers, affordable savings and loans and getting back into work.

There’ll also be tips on cooking on a budget and saving money on online shopping and household bills and people will also be able to sign up to a Food and Fuel Club, which offers members a free slow cooker, store cupboard essentials and a community recipe book.

Plus Hartlepool Foodbank will be gratefully accepting donations on the day for distribution from its Church Street premises to people in need.

The event is part of ‘Hartlepool’s £1m Challenge,’ which aims to put a total of £1m into the pockets of people in Hartlepool by helping them save on household bills and claim the benefits to which they are entitled.

Councillor Mike McLaughlin, vice-chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s Adult and Community-Based Services Committee, said: “With Christmas just around the corner, I have no doubt that many residents’ minds will be focused even more on making ends meet.

“That’s why I would urge them to come along to this event at Community Hub Central and have a chat with the friendly advisers – it won’t take very long but financially it might make a big difference.”

For more information about the event, call Jacky Johnson at Community Hub Central on 01429 401770 or email jacky.johnson@hartlepool.gov.uk