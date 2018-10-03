Nando's, Primark and Toby Carvery: Vote for what should replace Frankie and Benny's in Hartlepool

A toy shop, an entertainment complex and a cheeky Nando's - these are just some of the things Mail readers want to see come to Hartlepool.

The town's Frankie and Benny's restaurant, at Anchor Retail Park, closed its door on Sunday. Now, the building is up for sale. So we asked you who should move into the site instead - and you had a lot of ideas to share. Many called for another food outlet, while others wanted to see a shop take over the site. Vote in our poll below to choose which reader suggestion you like best.

The Restaurant Group, which owns Frankie and Benny's as well as Chiquito, Coast To Coast and Brunning & Price, has placed nine restaurants on the market, including the Hartlepool branch.

Read more: Hartlepool branch of Frankie and Benny's goes on the market after company confirms closure

Sites in Middlesbrough, Chelmsford and High Wycombe are also for sale.

Frankie and Benny's announced it was coming to Hartlepool in July 2016, when planning permission was entered for changes to the building, which was previously occupied by Burger King.

The Anchor Retail Park site is being sold by Savills.

Related content: Frankie and Benny's to shut Hartlepool restaurant

Here are some of your suggestions from the Hartlepool Mail Facebook page on what should happen to the site:

Justine Parrott: "Car parking spaces, there are plenty of empty units on the other side they could use for food places!"

Amanda Macklam: "Think we need a clothes shop but just for kids or a decent toy shop ... haven't got many fish shops like so think a little chippy would be good."

Rachel Lee: "Ice rink, bowling, something for the kids."

Alison Lynas Foster: "Flattened so there is more parking as it's a nightmare especially on the weekend and put a Nando's and a Toby Carvery over the road in those empty units by what used to be Springs."

Darian Lloyd: "Some entertainment for children possibly? Not that much for them to do in the town."

Christine Luther: "Primark."

Gemma Allison: "I want Burger King back."

Karl Rodders Greathead: "Anything but another coffee shop or pound shop!"

Ashleigh Edwards: "NANDOSSSSS!!!"