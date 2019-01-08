New £6.4m treatment plant in Hartlepool will process the equivalent of 400,000 baths of water a day

A new £6.4m water treatment plant at Dalton Piercy has been officially opened by Hartlepool MP Mike Hill.

The new scheme is one of the biggest infrastructure projects in the area in recent times and will guarantee a secure supply for Hartlepool for generations to come.

The new water treatment works at Dalton Piercy.

Bosses say the new facility will process 32 million litres of water a day for people in Hartlepool, which is equivalent to 400,000 baths.

The investment by Hartlepool Water forms part of a wider £9m investment in the area’s water supply.

The new state-of-the-art facility at Dalton Piercy helps remove trace elements from nearby boreholes and aquifers which supply drinking water to the town and surrounding villages.

Kevin Ensell, Hartlepool Water’s strategic operations manager, said: “The scheme will keep the taps running in Hartlepool with the highest quality drinking water now and for years to come.

Mike Hill MP said: “It was a real privilege and honour to be asked to officially open this fantastic multi-million pound asset, tucked neatly away in the Dalton Piercy landscape.

“Hartlepool Water is a unique brand these days and is the only northern owned subsidiary of Anglian Water.

“To see such an investment in our water supply infrastructure was amazing, especially when you think that this is a facility supplying top quality water to the people of Hartlepool only and is part of a £22m investment programme leading up to 2030.”

Hartlepool Water supplies 33 million litres of drinking water every day to 90,000 customers in the borough including Greatham, Dalton Piercy, Elwick, Hart and Wynyard villages.