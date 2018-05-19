New cafe opens its doors at Seaton Carew landmark site

Seaton Carew has a new eatery for hungry visitors after a cafe launched a new venture.

Ange and Cheryl’s Place has relocated to the Seaton Hotel from The Bay Tree at Hartlepool’s Sweet P’s Garden Centre.

Nicola Doherty, Cheryl and Ange Burey.

Run by Ange and Cheryl Burey it serves all home-made traditional English meals and classic foreign favourites.

They chose to switch to Seaton after three years at Sweet Ps when space became available in the Seaton Hotel.

Cheryl and Ange hope their new home will be boosted from the £1.3m regeneration work taking place in Seaton Carew and that many of their 300-strong regulars will follow them.

Cheryl said: “There is not anywhere like ourselves in Seaton that people can go. It is something a bit different.

Cheryl (right) and Ange Burey.

“I grew up in Seaton and love the place.

“The kitchen here is a lot bigger and the facilities are better so we the menu can be bigger.

“And with Seaton being revamped we thought it was a good place to be and being around everyone else there is more footfall and we hope it will be a move forward for us.”

Ange and Cheryl’s Place opened its doors a week ago and has got off to a good start.

Cheryl added: “We had a really busy first weekend. We have been trying to get in touch with about 300 of our regulars.

“With The Bay Tree people were queuing to get in the door. We never received any bad feedback.

“Our oldest customer is 101.”

Ange is the head chef cooking all meals and deserts from scratch including their own ham and signature cheese, onion and bacon scones.

They have been joined by Sarah Kitson as front of house and second chef Nicola Doherty.