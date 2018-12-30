Plans for new dessert delivery service and shop in former Hartlepool tanning salon

Plans have been submitted for a new desserts shop to open at the site of a former tanning salon.

The proposals submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council are for the site to open in Elizabeth Way in Seaton Carew and would also do deliveries.

Submitted by Mr Bashir, the plans would look to bring an empty building back into use for the benefit of the community.

A planning document on behalf of the applicant said: “[It will be] a place where locals can visit to purchase a range of desserts or have them delivered to their homes.

“With the development there will be no excessive noise pollution or odour pollution of any sort.

“The parade has a lot of parking which is usually available during the evenings so parking for customers will not be an issue.

“The shop is located in a parade of shops and there is no undesirable impact, on the contrary the development will transform a closed unit into an affluent business bringing job opportunities and a desirable service for the local community to access.”

The site would be open from 2pm until 11pm Monday to Friday and noon till 11pm on weekends.

So far 17 notices of support have been received by the council to the plans.

Alex Smith said: “It would bring the life back into the local economy and would be a welcome addition to the local shops in the area.”

Michael Sawdon said: “I think this business is a great idea for the regeneration of the local community and local economy.

“Hartlepool is littered with empty shops and buildings and it is quite relieving to see one is being put to use.”

Laura Cattley said: “Fantastic way to add further employment to Seaton. This idea is also in trend and keeping Seaton up to date with new and fresh ideas.

“It will bring more focus to the local shops which could increase business for all.”

However one resident raised concerns to the council over the late closing time of the cafe.

Pamela Henderson said: “The proposed closing time for the cafe I feel is not justified in the middle of a residential area.

“I feel that 11pm is late for a cafe to be open and this may lead to anti-social behaviour, increased noise and traffic at that time of night.”

The council traffic and transport department said there was no highway or traffic concerns in regards to the plans.

A decision will be made by the council planning department early in the new year.

Nic Marko , Local Democracy Reporting Service