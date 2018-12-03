Plans submitted for new pub in former restaurant at Hartlepool Marina

Plans have been submitted for a new pub in Hartlepool at the site of a former restaurant.

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council for a pub to open on Navigation Point at the site of the former Veer Restaurant.

The plans submitted by John Maynard also look to have space for outdoor seating, with between eight and 24 seats.

He said he has submitted the change of use proposal as the area already has a number of restaurants and he wants to offer something different.

A planning statement said: “I am applying for a change of use from restaurant to public house as I feel that there are an abundance of existing eateries providing food and alcohol on Navigation Point.”

Navigation Point, beside Hartlepool Marina, is home to a number of restaurants such as Casa Del Mar, Agora and Spices.

Bars already located at the site include Bar 31, The Black Olive and Wallis & Co.

Plans also include outdoor seating for eight people, but if further space is available to the applicant they would like to apply for an additional 16 seats, taking the total up to 24.

The new pub would be open until 11.45pm and would create two new jobs at the site.

The site was previously home to Cinnamon’s Restaurant before it was taken over and rebranded as Veer Indian Restaurant which opened in 2017.

A decision will be made on the plans by Hartlepool Borough Council planning department in the coming months.

If it is called to the planning committee to make a decision, Mr Maynard has said he would like to speak at the meeting about why the development should be approved.

Neighbours have been notified of the plans and have been invited to make any comments or objections to the proposals.

Comments can be made by visiting the Hartlepool planning portal online and quoting reference H/2018/0423.

Nic Marko, Local Democracy Reporting Service