Work to start this week on first phase of 'landmark' £20m Waterfront project for Hartlepool

Work is due to start this week on the first phase of a major regeneration project in Hartlepool.

Hartlepool Borough Council plans to develop the Waterfront site as a landmark destination with a mix of leisure and visitor facilities including a hotel, water activity centre and new visitor attraction to complement the restaurants, cafes, bars and shops within the wider Hartlepool Marina area.

Artist's impression of Hartlepool waterfront including the former Jackson's Landing site.

Phase one of the project includes the development of a “Linear Park” around the boundary of the site including new footpaths, planting, seating and lighting.

Council chiefs say this will create a pleasant walking environment and viewing platform for the water based activities in the marina, while the longer term development of the site progresses. The plans include a garden area around the Highlight to create a destination and more appropriate setting for the memorial.

The first phase proposals will provide an attractive setting to future development.

Development work is continuing on each of the key projects identified within the Waterfront Masterplan utilising funding from the Tees Valley Combined Authority.

Councillor Kevin Cranney, chair of the council’s Regeneration Services Committee, said: “As the Waterfront will be developed in phases over a period of time, it is important to deliver a series of initial projects to encourage use of the site, change the perception of the area and attract investment.

“The development of Hartlepool Waterfront as a landmark destination is seen as key to unlocking the full potential of the town’s visitor economy.

"The first phase of works – costing £1.445m – will also attract more people which will, in turn, bring economic benefits and start to transform the visitor economy of the town.”

The Hartlepool Waterfront site was purchased in 2013 and has been used as the venue for the Hartlepool Waterfront Festival, as well as a range of other events and activities.

Kevin Byrne, managing director at Hartlepool based Seymour Civil Engineering, said: "Securing this key Waterfront contract is particularly important for us as we believe the area will play a crucial role in the regeneration of Hartlepool and future tourism opportunities for the town, paving the way to increase its profile as a major leisure and visitor destination.

"Our headquarters overlooks the development and it will be exciting to see the work unfold, working in close collaboration with the council to achieve the shared objective of improving Hartlepool for residents, investors and visitors alike."

The recently unveiled Tees Valley Combined Authority Investment Plan includes £20m for the Hartlepool Waterfront development, which will see the collapse of the Jacksons Landing loan into a grant through the inward investment and not from Council revenue or capital monies.

There is also £8million identified in the plan for Hartlepool’s Western Growth Corridor, which will provide an extra route into the town and unlock land for housing development and make getting around safer, quicker and easier for years to come.