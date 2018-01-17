Businessman throws a lifeline to worried Carillion staff

An East Durham businessman is throwing a lifeline to workers affected by the collapse of construction giant Carillion.

The firm collapsed on Monday, going into immediate liquidation.

Carillion, which has debts of £1.5billion, has 43,000 staff worldwide, 20,000 of whom are based in the UK, and it remains unclear how these employees will be affected by the collapse.

Now entrepreneur Grant Findley is urging worried Carillion staff to get in touch.

Findley Roofing and Building is one of the fastest growing firms of its kind in the UK and currently employs over 100 staff at its depot in Blackhall.

The company moved from its previous home in Washington at the end of last year and relocated to larger premises in the village as it looks to target Teesside and the surrounding areas.

In December, the firm announced it would be expanding its services across the North East, creating 90 jobs and a further 30 apprenticeships with ‘guaranteed’ employment once training is complete.

In response to Carillion’s liquidation, director and founder Grant Findley said: “We’re extremely sad to hear about Carillion and are reaching out to anyone who might feel concerned about the security of their job.

“Our rapid growth has seen us relocate to much larger premises which are already providing even more opportunity within the North East and Yorkshire.

“To cope with demand, we are undergoing a massive recruitment drive, and we’re looking for skilled and dedicated workers who can thrive in a dynamic environment.”

The company is also targeting Darlington and other coastal areas for development.

As part of its recruitment drive, the firm is looking for tradespeople and management of all levels, including roofers, builders, labourers, drivers, estimators, sales staff, quantity surveyors and apprentices.

Apprenticeships will be part of the company’s partnership with TyneMet College and South Tyneside College. ‘The Findley Academy’ will offer comprehensive on-site training at the company’s Blackhall headquarters.

Any Carillion employees interested in applying to Findley Roofing and Building can contact the firm on 0191 417 3422 or send a CV to sales@findleyroofing.co.uk.