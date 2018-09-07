By-election to take place next month after Hartlepool councillor’s resignation

A by-election is to be held in Hartlepool next month following the resignation of a former mayor earlier this year.

Hartlepool Borough Council has announced an election will take place on Thursday, October 11, for one councillor for the Hart ward.

Nomination forms can be obtained at the Civic Centre in the town and must be returned to the Returning Officer at the same venue no later than 4pm on Friday, September 14.

The election comes after Labour’s Coun Paul Beck, who served as mayor last year, announced in August he would be resigning from his role as councillor for the Hart ward.

He said his wife Mary is suffering with a bad hip and needs more help at home.

However he also stated Councillor Allan Barclay, the present Ceremonial Mayor and Forces Champion, who served his country, being deselected from standing in May 2019 council elections for Labour was ‘another reason for going early’.

Coun Beck, who was elected in 2015, listed a number of achievements in Hart ward including the provision of a play park and CCTV at Middle Warren, safe crossings on Merlin Way and the A179 and a new pharmacy.

At the time of the departing councillors resignation, council leader Coun Christopher Akers-Belcher, Labour, said: “Paul is one of the most honourable people I have ever met.

“He has been a wonderful councillor and shall be missed enormously both on the Hart ward and in the council, where he has achieved so much for his residents.”

Any applications, amendments or cancellations of postal or proxy votes ahead of the by-election must reach the Electoral Registration Officer at the Civic Centre by 5pm on Wednesday, September 26.

New applications to vote by proxy at the election must reach the officer by 5pm on Wednesday, October 3.